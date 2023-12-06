Shooting, stabbing discovered after vehicle crashes into Modesto building, authorities say

A reported shooting in unincorporated Modesto on Tuesday night resulted in at least two people being sent to the hospital, according to officials.

Modesto Police Department officers responded to a crash near the intersection of 7th Street and H Street in downtown Modesto at about 8:15 p.m., according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers discovered a vehicle that crashed into a building and found two people that appeared to have been stabbed and shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office — which reported that at least two people were transported to a local hospital.

Information regarding the crash is conflicting, with clarification unavailable as of Wednesday morning.

The Modesto Fire Department reported there were two vehicles involved in the crash and that four people were transported.

While Modesto PD initially responded, they passed the investigation to the Sheriff’s Office because the initial incident occurred in their jurisdiction.

Three hours after officers responded to the collision, deputies arrived on scene and discovered evidence that suggested an assault took place, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the assault took place on the 900 block of Wheatley Avenue. Further details are unknown as of Thursday morning.