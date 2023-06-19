A shooting and a stabbing leave 2 dead in separate Gilbert homicides

Police lights

Early Sunday morning, Gilbert police responded to two incidents less than two miles away from each other that each left one man dead.

The first incident occurred just after midnight when police responded to a shooting call at a residence near Baseline and Gilbert roads. When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old man shot in the chest and upper torso and began life-saving measures. He was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries, according to police.

Upon investigation, police say they believe the man was shot after an altercation occurred in the backyard of a small house party. No other injuries were reported.

About an hour later, police responded to a stabbing call in a downtown Gilbert parking lot near Ash Street and Vaughn Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds and began life-saving measures. He was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries, according to police.

Upon investigation of this incident, police believe the man was stabbed after an argument with another unidentified man.

Gilbert police are asking witnesses to contact the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500 with any information for both of these cases.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 separate Gilbert homicides leave 2 dead