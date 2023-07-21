Shooting and stabbing in Yonkers Thursday night under investigation

YONKERS — City police are investigating the shooting of one man and the stabbing of another Thursday night.

Yonkers police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Nepperhan Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police officers arrived and found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg and another man with a stab wound in the abdomen.

They are being treated for their wounds at a local hospital, and both are in stable condition, police said.

Police did not identify either victim. They said their wounds appeared to be the result of a dispute, but provided no other details about that dispute or their relationship to each other.

Police said their investigation is continuing, and more information might be released later.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: One man shot, another stabbed in Yonkers dispute