Shooting Sunday evening in Kansas City leaves 1 person dead, police say

One person is dead after a shooting Sunday evening in Kansas City, police said.

The homicide was reported in the 3500 block of East 61st Street, police said in an email to media at 8:21 p.m.

The killing is the 157th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes killings by police. The city had seen 147 homicides by this time last year, the second deadliest year in recorded history.

Anyone with information can contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

This is a developing story. No other information was immediately available.