Shooting suspect allegedly ran over Collierville police officer at hotel, officials say

Collierville Police (CPD) are searching for a wanted man who allegedly ran over an officer with his car at a local hotel.

The incident unfolded early Saturday morning.

CPD received a call from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 2:26 a.m. in an attempt to locate a suspect involved in a shooting.

SCSO said they believed the suspect was located at the Fairfield Inn, 10290 Collierville Rd., in Collierville.

The first officer who arrived at the scene located the suspect’s vehicle parked at the hotel, police said.

A #TNBlueAlert has been issued for Keith Houston Jr., wanted by the Collierville Police Department and the TBI for Aggravated Assault on a police officer.



Know where he is? Call @colliervillepd at 901-853-3207 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/jb6MA8GWDb — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 24, 2022

As the officer approached the vehicle, the suspect drove toward the officer, forcing the officer to jump onto the hood of the car.

While he was fleeing, the officer fell off the vehicle and the suspect drove over them, police said.

The officer fired a weapon toward the the man during the incident.

The suspect’s vehicle is a 2017 white Chevy Corvette with TN tag 5P92H5, police said.

A TN Blue Alert has been issued for Keith Houston. He is wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Houston, 32, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white Nike shirt with the wording ‘Just Do It.”

The officer was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

If you see the vehicle, do not approach. Contact CPD at 901-853-3207 or call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Please read the alert from @colliervillepd



If anyone sees this vehicle, do not approach and contact CPD at (901) 853-3207 or your local law enforcement agency. https://t.co/MPnmqVXYPK — Town of Collierville (@ColliervilleGov) September 24, 2022

