A shooting suspect already served his time, but he's risking a longer prison term to clear his name

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jerrod Watson already served his time — a year and a day in the Broward Main Jail after pleading no contest to attempted murder and firing a weapon from a vehicle.

But Watson’s freedom is again at stake, an unintended casualty of the state’s effort to make amends for a prosecutor who got fired after she posted a racist rant on her Facebook page.

Amy Bloom was the assistant state attorney who handled Watson’s case when he decided to take a plea deal in April 2018. And it appears Bloom neglected to tell Watson’s lawyer that the victim was unwilling to say for certain that Watson was the shooter.

To erase the conviction from his criminal record, Watson is withdrawing his plea, but he’s risking additional prison time to do it. The State Attorney’s Office remains convinced he’s guilty. If he’s tried and convicted, Watson, 20, is looking at a prison sentence of at least 25 years.