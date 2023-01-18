Shooting suspect among those indicted in Greenup County

Jan. 18—GREENUP — A Russell man accused of firing a gun during an argument over a missing pair of shoes was indicted last week in Greenup County.

Quartez D. Glover, 26, was indicted Jan. 12 on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, both class D felonies punishable with up to five years in prison.

Glover, according to police, fired a gun at a man at the Castlewood Apartments on Oct. 27 after believing his shoes were stolen from the complex's laundromat.

His indictment states that he tried to conceal his pistol in order to obstruct the investigation.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation, typically of a felony. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were indicted by the Greenup County grand jury:

—Brianna Jo Flannery, 24, of Porstmouth, and Jordan D. Delotell, 25, of South Shore, were indicted on charges of engaging in organized crime, trafficking in more than 5 pounds of marijuana, trafficking in a first-degree substance and first-degree wanton endangerment. Per their indictment, between Feb. 11, 2022, and March 4, 2022, the trafficked weed and psilocybin (magic mushrooms) out of a home with an infant present.

—Angela R. Ramey, 50, of West Portsmouth, was indicted on charges of importing fentanyl, trafficking in a first-degree substance (second offense) and second-degree persistent felony offender. Per the indictment, Ramey sold a narcotic to an informant in August 2021.

—Austin B. Turnbull, 24, of Flatwoods, received a superseding indictment in connection with a December 2020 child abuse case. Turnbull, who was already indicted on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse, saw a first-degree strangulation added to his indictment. Turnbull is accused of tossing and slamming a 2-month-old baby on Dec. 22, 2020.

