Shooting suspect apprehended

Apr. 25—Law enforcement authorities Monday apprehended a man who was wanted for an April 19 shooting in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on late Monday morning the U.S. Marshal's Southern WV CUFFED Task Force, which includes two members from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, apprehended Bernard G. Reynolds Jr.

After numerous tips, Reynolds was tracked to Beckley where he was found riding a bike in the area of 2nd and 3rd streets and was apprehended.

"We want to thank the citizens of Fayette County and the surrounding areas for all the tips and info on the possible whereabouts of Reynolds," said Fridley. "I also want to thank my deputies and the U.S. Marshal's Task Force who put in all the extra hours and long days and nights in the hunt to find this individual."

Fayette County deputies originally began investigating a shooting that occurred April 19 in the Whipple area.

The victim was eventually identified as Amanda Miller, 31, of Mount Hope. She was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition Monday, according to Fridley.

Reynolds had been on the run until authorities tracked him down Monday in Raleigh County. Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department earlier obtained warrants against Reynolds for the felony offenses of attempted murder and malicious wounding. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.