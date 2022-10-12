Shooting suspect apprehended

Oct. 11—Larry Gene McDaniel Jr. is in custody after failing to appear for the beginning of his trial on Sept. 12.

McDaniel, 36, was arrested on Friday by Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and is being held at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility. He is charged with shooting with intent to kill, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 12, 2019, in which McDaniel allegedly pointed and discharged a firearm at a woman.