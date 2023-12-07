Shooting suspect arraigned after vehicle repossession leads to gunfire

Dec. 7—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man is facing felony charges including malicious wounding and wanton endangerment Wednesday after the Tuesday night repossession of pickup truck led to gunfire.

There was an incident in which a pickup truck was repossessed Tuesday evenin in the Kegley area, according to Chief Deputy A.P. Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department. The West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment and the Princeton Police Department also handled the case.

The truck's owner, Terry Allen Joy, 23, of Kegley confronted the repossession agent on Route 19 just outside of Princeton, Christian said. During the confrontation, several shots were fired into the truck.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Lt. S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, the incident started at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday when Mercer County 911 received a complaint about multiple shots being fired at Liquors & More at 105 Beckley Road near Princeton. The caller also said that several people had fled the area.

A representative of F5 Investigations called Mercer 911 to inform them about the repossession of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado at Heavenly Acres in Kegley, Sommers said in his report. The representative said that the vehicle's owner was unaware of the repossession.

Jordan Cooper was dropped off at Terry Allen Joy's home at Heavenly Acres to take possession of the pickup truck. The truck was located in an adjacent driveway and the keys were in the ignition, Sommers said in the criminal complaint. Cooper left with the truck, followed by a white SUV with no visible registration.

Joy was with his wife in Princeton. A family member called his wife and told her about a male subject walking around their house, Sommers said.

"They leave Princeton towards their residence and receive a second call informing them that the male took the truck," Sommers stated in the report.

"Terry observes the truck on Beckley Road," Sommers said. "Terry turns into the opposing lane and stops his vehicle. Terry exits his vehicle and approaches the other truck, with his hands up. Terry asks Jordan what he was doing and, according to Terry, Jordan speeds up. Terry moves out of the way of the truck and discharges a firearm at the truck approximately 13 times."

Cooper continued towards Princeton and Terry Allen Joy pursued.

"Jordan pulls over in the parking lot of the Liquors & More in Princeton, where Terry discharges his firearm at the vehicle approximately 27 more times," Sommers said in the criminal complaint.

A male subject in the white SUV that was following Jordan Cooper helped him into the SUV and took him to WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital. Terry Allen Joy took possession of the Silverado and drove it to his home, Sommers said in the criminal complaint.

Cooper received emergency intervention at the hospital and was flown by helicopter to a Roanoke, Va. hospital. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Sommers said Wednesday that Cooper was in stable but critical condition.

Sgt. M.S. Horn with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department located the Silverado at Heavenly Acres. Mercer County 911 notified Sommers who went to the scene.

"While at Terry's residence, I observed multiple bullet holes in the vehicle," he said. "The holes were in the windshield, hood, driver mirror, driver side door, and the rear back glass was shot out."

A 9-mm Glock and an extended magazine was recovered from inside the residence, Sommers said in the criminal complaint. A magazine and 9-mm shell casing were recovered from inside the truck Terry Allen Joy and his wife were using.

After being transported to the sheriff's department and being advised of his Miranda Rights, Terry Allen Joy provided a recorded interview, Sommers said. He was then transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

Terry Allen Joy was arraigned early Wednesday afternoon before Magistrate Mike Flanigan. Flanigan arraigned him on felony charges including one count of malicious wounding and two counts of wanton endangerment plus on an unrelated misdemeanor battery warrant that was filed in June.

Flanigan set a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Cooper was in stable but critical condition, Sommers said Wednesday afternoon.

The West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment and the Princeton Police Department assisted with the case, Christian said,

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com