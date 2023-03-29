Shooting suspect arrested

Mar. 29—VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — The suspect in an officer-involved shooting on Feb. 24 has been arrested.

Justin T. Henry, 46, of Urbana, Ill., was released from an Indianapolis hospital on March 27 and was taken into custody by the Indiana State Police upon his release. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Henry has been transported to the Vermillion County Jail where he is now incarcerated and being held without bond. A jury trial has been set to begin at 9 a.m. on June 28.

The shooting incident took place at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 24 on Indiana 71 at County Road 700 South near Dana, Ind.

At approximately 6:55 p.m. on Feb. 24, a pursuit entered into the state of Indiana from Danville, Ill. Officers with the Danville Police Department attempted to stop a passenger vehicle due to a traffic violation. The passenger vehicle disregarded the emergency lights and a pursuit then ensued and crossed the state line into Indiana. Danville officers requested information on the license plate of the pursued vehicle and discovered the owner of the vehicle was wanted on a charge for attempted murder in Champaign County.

Police say the pursuit entered Vermillion County, Ind., on Indiana 32 traveling southbound on Indiana 63 into the town of Newport. It continued onto several county roads leading to Indiana 71, until the pursued vehicle became disabled and came to a stop on Indiana 71 near County Road 700 South, at a residence near Dana. Several police agencies from Indiana had joined in the pursuit.

According to police press statements, once the pursued vehicle came to a stop, the driver stepped out and opened fire at the officers. Deputy Joey Wilson, a five-year veteran with the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department, was struck and injured. Officers returned fire at the suspect and immediately provided medical assistance to Deputy Wilson.

Police say the suspect ran east toward the residence's barns, jumping over a fence evading the police. Officers set up a perimeter around the area. Suddenly, a farm truck came driving out through closed barn doors toward the officers. Officers fired at the oncoming truck, striking the suspect. Eventually, the truck came to a stop against a grain bin. Medical assistance was immediately rendered to the suspect at the scene. He was transported to Union Hospital in Clinton, by ambulance, and then transported to Indianapolis by air ambulance for further care.

Reports indicated Deputy Wilson was shot in the leg and foot. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.