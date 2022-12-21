UPDATE: Shooting suspect arrested

Dec. 21—Update

On December 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 PM, Russell "Mark" Masters (52) was located and arrested.

According to the Richmond Police Department Facebook page, investigators found Masters at a residence on Crooksville Road and obtained a search warrant to apprehend him. Masters refused to surrender. It was after five-hour standoff that the Richmond Emergency Response Unit removed him from the residence and placed him under arrest.

The Richmond Police Department (RPD) have identified 52-year-old Russell M. "Mark" Masters as the suspect of a shooting that occurred on Mcwhorter Court on Monday afternoon.

Masters is wanted for attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and fleeing and evading police. He is considered armed and dangerous.

On Dec. 19, the RPD was called to Mcwhorter Court after a reported shooting. A male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg on Turpin Drive. Tourniquets were applied to the wound on the scene before an ambulance took the victim to a medical facility for treatment.

According to RPD Chief Rodney Richardson, law enforcement were investigating the scene all through the night. Masters was identified as a suspect of the shooting and led police on an overnight chase when they made contact with him.

The RPD encourages anyone with knowledge of Masters' whereabouts to contact law enforcement with caution. Any information can be shared with Det. Tyler Short at 859-624-4776 or tshort@richmond.ky.us.