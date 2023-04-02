Shooting suspect arrested after 8-hour standoff in Cocoa, police say

A suspect was arrested after an eight-hour standoff Saturday, the Cocoa Police Department said.

According to a news release, suspect Raekwon Glover, 27, was taken into custody by Cocoa police officers on charges of grand theft auto and shooting into a home, among other charges.

Police responded to a home on North Carolina Avenue around 9 p.m. after they received a call about a shooting.

The victim told police the suspect fired shots into the home and stole their car.

Investigators said police officers discovered the car behind the same home around 8 a.m. Sunday, and they believed Glover was still armed inside.

Two adult women safely escaped the house, and Glover barricaded himself inside, police said.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad robot and a SWAT team helped persuade Glover to come out, and then arrested him.

Cocoa police said there were no reported injuries during the standoff.

