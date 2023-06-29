Shooting suspect arrested in DeLand after police find wrecked car

A DeLand man was arrested Wednesday after police say he shot at another person’s car, causing them to crash.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Police responded to 1000 Springdale Court in the Candlelight Oaks subdivision around 2 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a crashed, unoccupied vehicle.

According to the police department, the responding officers found evidence suggesting a shooting had taken place and immediately worked to secure the area.

READ: Ohio man charged with attempted murder of officer after uproar at OIA Spirit Airlines ticket counter

They determined the suspect fired into the vehicle during some kind of dispute, ultimately causing the crash. Police say the intended shooting victim was able to run away unharmed.

Hours later, officers say they saw a person matching the description of the shooter walking out of a wooded area.

DPD officers arrest suspect for shooting into occupied vehicle; no injuries https://t.co/IQ9XjuQHPh — DeLand Police Department (@DeLandPD) June 29, 2023

READ: Eustis police arrest man accused of groping woman, driving at officer

26-year-old Oscar Torres was arrested for the shooting and taken to the Volusia County jail.

Later that afternoon, police say they searched Torres’ home on Springdale Court and found large amounts of cocaine, cannabis, and suspected heroin or fentanyl. They also found different types of ammunition.

READ: Former Parkland school resource officer who failed to confront gunman in 2018 found not guilty

Torres faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and multiple felony drug charges.

He was released from jail Wednesday night after posting a total of $12,500 bond.

Police are asking anyone with additional information on the case to submit a tip here.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



