Shooting suspect arrested in Hanford homicide

Jan. 3—A man was arrested in Arizona and booked as the prime suspect in a shooting-homicide that occurred Dec. 22 in the 800 block of S. Phillips Street in Hanford, according to authorities.

Darrieon Corbert, 19, was arrested by Phoenix police and booked into a Maricopa County jail. Corbert was awaiting an extradition hearing, according to reports. He is suspected of shooting and killing Kyle Steele at 10:26 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2021.

Steele died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was 27.

Upon arrival at the scene, Hanford police officers "immediately began CPR on the victim until Ambulance and Fire arrived," according to a police report. "Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries."

After determining that Corbert was the prime suspect in the homicide, Hanford Police detectives issued a warrant for his arrest.

"It was learned Corbert was hiding out in the Phoenix, Arizona area," the Hanford Police Department stated in a press release. "On Dec. 30, members of the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force coordinated with Phoenix PD in an attempt to locate Corbert."

The Phoenix police department arrested Corbert on the Hanford homicide warrant and booked him into jail.

Hanford Police detectives also arrested a 15-year-old juvenile for accessory to murder after the fact. He is currently being housed in the Kings County Juvenile Center, according to the press release.