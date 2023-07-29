Shooting suspect arrested after police chase, crash, CMPD says

A vehicle connected to a shooting at a northeast Charlotte apartment complex led police on a pursuit that ended in a crash and arrest at a nearby busy intersection Friday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call at the Hunters Pointe Apartments off Reagan Drive near Tom Hunter Road.

Officers found someone who was shot and noticed the suspect’s vehicle speeding from the scene.

They tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver didn’t stop, so police said they pursued it because “this was considered a crime dangerous to life.”

The pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed at Cinderella Land and Sugar Creek Road.

There were no other injuries reported.

Multiple suspects were taken into custody.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

