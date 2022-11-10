Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel

A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car.

A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.

The driver was pulled over and arrested for multiple misdemeanor warrants.

He was booked into jail and his car was impounded. After getting a warrant, police searched the car and found a stolen gun inside a bag.

By the time probable cause was developed to charge the man with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, he had already been released from jail.

Late last week, members of the VCRU found the man at a south Everett motel. As officers were trying to capture the suspect, he acted violently and threatened to kill them, according to police.

He was arrested and booked on the gun charge and other charges. He is also the suspect in a September shooting in Everett.