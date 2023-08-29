Suspect dead after standoff in Encanto house with San Diego police

SAN DIEGO — A shooting suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with San Diego police while barricaded in an Encanto home Monday night.

Officers responded to reports for a shooting on the 500 block of Iona Drive near the intersection of Market Street and Akins Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Around 10 p.m., a heavy police presence was seen in the area surrounding the house, including SWAT officers and a helicopter.

Minutes later, around 10:10 p.m., the suspect then appeared to set fire in the home. FOX 5 crews at the scene reported hearing gunshots erupt right before the flames became visible.

Sometime before 11 p.m., the suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement. At least one person was also transported to the hospital following the standoff. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

San Diego Fire-Rescue was able to extinguish the house fire by 11 p.m. It is unknown how much of the home was impacted.

While details about what led to the standoff remain unclear at this time, SDPD said the suspect was armed with what appeared to be a type of long gun. Due to the weapon, authorities cordoned off a large area surrounding the house.

The perimeter is shown below in a map posted by SDPD to X, formerly known as Twitter.

As of 11:15 p.m., SDPD officers are still on scene for their investigation into the incident.

FOX 5's Jaime Chambers contributed to this story.

