Shooting suspect in Bronx who narrowly missed children is apprehended

A man suspected of opening fire last week in the Bronx and sending children to duck for cover has been apprehended, according to the New York Police Department.

Michael Lopez, 27, who is a gang member, was arrested at his stepfather's house for the "horrible incident" on June 17 along Sheridan Avenue, NYPD Assistant Chief James Essig said during a press conference on Friday.

"I am glad and pleased to announce ... we have made an arrest of the shooter," said Commissioner Dermot Shea.

NYPD RELEASES SHOCKING FOOTAGE OF CHILDREN NEARLY CAUGHT IN CROSSFIRE

NYPD released the shocking video last Friday to get the public's help in identifying the suspect. The masked individual is shown repeatedly shooting at a man, narrowly missing two children caught in the commotion. The footage shows the person running away tackle the two children to the ground as the gunman approaches and opens fire.

He appeared to strike the frantic man at least twice as the children dodged the crossfire. The suspect then allegedly got on a scooter operated by another person and fled the scene.

The 24-year-old victim, who was struck in the leg and back, was hospitalized and is in stable condition, police said. Neither of the children, ages 5 and 13, was injured.

Police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Lopez, who is suspected of being a member of the "Make It Happen Boys," has been "multiple times convicted. Multiple times released to parole" over the years, Shea said.

"I think the main question we all should be asking is, 'How does an individual released to parole get arrested for knifepoint robbery and is walking around on the streets, and is that justice for those little kids?'" he said. "So I would ask, 'Where is the laws for those kids?' Because somehow they've been forgotten in this."

Essig thanked the public for the "very, very instrumental" tips that led to the arrest of Lopez. He also asked the public to call in tips if they have information about alleged accomplices, notably the "man shown on the scooter," who remains at large.

Story continues

The officers also called for an end to gun violence.

"There's just way too many guns and violence in the streets and too many children of the victims," Essig said during the press conference, citing specific shootings in New York City in recent months.

In May, shooting incidents in New York City were up 73%, robberies rose 46%, and grand larceny saw a 35.6% increase, compared to data from the same time frame in 2020. In year-to-date statistics, murders are up over 17%, rape increased 2%, and felony assault jumped 7.7%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Lopez is likely to be arraigned in court later on Friday on multiple charges, including attempted murder, authorities added. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison, the NYPD said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Police, shooting, New York City, NYC, Police

Original Author: Carly Roman

Original Location: Shooting suspect in Bronx who narrowly missed children is apprehended