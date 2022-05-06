Shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

May 6—An man suspected of shooting into an occupied house on Grayton Road area of Ohatchee last month has been charged with attempted murder, officials said.

John Loren Pruitt, 53, of Ohatchee, has been charged with attempted murder after an incident that occurred on April 10.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Department had received numerous calls prior to the incident of a white sedan in the area "driving up and down the road, acting weird," Sheriff Matthew Wade said.

That prompted the sheriff's department to issue a "Be on the lookout," for the area. Approximately 10:30 p.m. on April 10, police responded to a call concerning a car parked in front of a house on Grayton Road. Wade said a teen male occupant of the house looked out of a window to see who had parked in the driveway when the driver of the vehicle — later identified as Pruitt — opened fire, shooting both the house and the car, according to Wade.

The teen retreated inside the house, and his father was able to grab his own weapon and return fire, Wade said.

"The dad was able to get a hunting rifle and shoot back at John Pruitt twice in the vehicle — once in the windshield dead center and the other one hit in the fender well and went through the firewall and hit Pruitt in the leg," Wade said.

Pruitt fled the scene, but didn't get far as the injury to his leg was life-threatening.

"Myself and another deputy pulled him out of the car so the paramedics could get to him," Wade said. "He appeared to have been drinking or under the influence of something."

Pruitt was airlifted to Birmingham, where he stayed until April 29 when he was booked into Calhoun County Jail, according to Wade. The sheriff said the occupants of the house didn't know Pruitt and said they had never met him before.

The incident was completely random, according to Wade.

"He just started shooting," Wade said.

Police recovered a pistol from Pruitt's vehicle the night of the incident. Pruitt has been charged with attempted murder and is being held in jail on a $760,000 bond.

