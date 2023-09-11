Shooting suspect charged in Blue Earth County

Sep. 11—MANKATO — A man faces felony charges related to the Sept. 6 shooting in Mankato.

Jamie Lee Angel Bravo Mendez, 32, was charged with two felonies for illegal possession of ammunition or a firearm, felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and a gross misdemeanor for drug possession in Blue Earth County District Court.

Police responded to a call from Eastwood Manor Mobile Home Park on Sept. 6 to find a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. A criminal complaint states the man told police the shooter, who he didn't see and didn't say anything to him beforehand, fired at him through his door.

Two shell casings from a .380-caliber firearm were recovered at the scene. Medical professionals removed one bullet from the man's leg, according to the complaint.

The man reportedly told police he recently had "issues" with Mendez and saw him in possession of a .380. Someone in the house with him reported hearing Mendez's voice outside at the time.

Another person told police about two to three people running to a vehicle and fleeing after two loud noises in the neighborhood.

The complaint includes varying accounts from three people who said they were with Mendez at the time.

In the first account, a man told police that the alleged victim owed him rent and he wanted him to leave the residence. Mendez and he also stayed at the residence, he said.

He came home to the residence to find the alleged victim had wedged a shovel in the door to keep anyone outside from opening it. The man then returned with Mendez and two other people and heard two gunshots coming from inside, prompting them to leave.

The second account came from a woman who said the group went to the house to get Mendez's tattoo items. When they found the door was locked, she went to the window and then heard gunshots and didn't know where Mendez was at that time.

The third account from a woman who was waiting in a vehicle stated she saw the group at the door when she heard gunshots from inside the house.

Law enforcement officers the next day located and arrested Mendez and reported finding a loaded .380-caliber firearm on the floorboard of his vehicle. They also reportedly found methamphetamine in his wallet.

Mendez said he was in the vehicle when he heard gunshots from inside the trailer, according to the complaint. The complaint states he told police he found the gun when he was cleaning his truck.

Previous aggravated robbery and threats of violence convictions bar him from legally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

His initial appearance in court is set for Sept. 21.

