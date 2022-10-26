Shooting suspect commits suicide, state police say

Oct. 26—EVERETT, Pa. — A gunman accused of shooting two juveniles in Monroe Township, Bedford County, on Monday later killed himself, state police in Bedford County said in a news release.

Troopers from Bedford and Everett were called to a reported attempted homicide in the 1400 block of Rock Hill Church Road at 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, troopers found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. The juveniles were taken to UPMC Altoona.

Three other juveniles were removed from the home and were not injured.

The suspect was later found in Fulton County, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect's name was not released.