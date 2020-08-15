Shooting suspect dies in exchange of gunfire with deputies in Dania Beach, reports say

A man died late Friday after an exchange of gunfire with Broward deputies in Dania Beach, according to reports.

The call started as a domestic violence incident in the Oakridge community when a woman called 911, according to WPLG-Local 10. Deputies found the armed man in the 2500 block of Stirling Road, where witnesses heard gunfire, the station reported.

Arriving deputies heard gunshots, too, and they returned fire, according to WSVN-Channel 7. The man was taken to a hospital where he died, according to reports.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.