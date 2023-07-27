Shooting suspect extradited from N.J. to Johnstown; lodged in Cambria County Prison on homicide charge

Jul. 27—EBENSBURG, Pa. — The man charged with killing a Johnstown resident outside a bar in June is now being lodged in Cambria County Prison.

Dirk Jones, 42, was transported by law enforcement officials from New Jersey to Cambria County and is being held without bond on his criminal charges, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

Jones was arraigned on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and additional charges related to the shooting, which police said occurred on June 10 outside the Liquid Currency bar on Second Avenue in Johnstown's Cambria City section.

Caleb Beppler, 21, of Johnstown, died at the scene, while Beppler's cousin, Desmond Louder, was injured.

A preliminary hearing for Jones is scheduled for Tuesday before District Judge Brian Subich.

Jones was previously at-large for several weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the shooting.

U.S. Marshals arrested him last week after he exited a Camden County, New Jersey, home, U.S. Chief Deputy Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania Philip Cornelious said at the time.