Shooting suspect fleeing police dies when car gets pinned under semi, Michigan cops say

A shooting suspect fleeing police died when he crashed into a semi-truck at a high speed, according to authorities in Michigan.

The incident began around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, when the Detroit Police Department responded to a call about shots being fired outside a home in northeast Detroit, officials said in a news conference, recorded by Fox 2, later that day.

An individual was sitting in their car when someone else began shooting, officers said. The victim ran into a house, and the shooter continued firing at them, police said. The suspected shooter fled before officers arrived at the scene.

Later that morning, about 7 a.m., patrol officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspected shooter’s car, officials said at the news conference.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and a short chase ensued, Click on Detroit reported.

Going around 100 mph, the suspected shooter crashed into a U.S. Postal Service semi-truck, officials said at the news conference. In the collision, the car became pinned underneath the semi, demolishing its hood, photos of the scene from Click on Detroit showed.

Officers said the driver, who has not yet been identified, was “obviously” deceased, but no one else was injured. They recovered two weapons from the vehicle and identified it as stolen from Romulus, Michigan, last month, authorities said.

The driver had been wanted in connection with assault with the intent to commit murder, Detroit News reported.

Romulus is about 20 miles southwest of Detroit.

