A man suspected of shooting his wife and mother-in-law is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police were notified of a possible gunshot victim at an address on Avenue H Friday and later confirmed the man was Isidro Garcia.

Police had been looking for Garcia since Thursday afternoon when two women were found shot in the yard of a home on Britain Street.

Police identified them as Lindsey Garcia, 38, and her mother, Susan Kimes, 60.

The were taken to United Regional Health Care where they were in critical but stable condition Thursday night, according to a press release from police.

Police said Isidro Garcia fled the scene in a white Kia after the shootings.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Shooting suspect found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot