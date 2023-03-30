UPDATE: Shooting suspect found dead in Cannon Falls

Mar. 29—CANNON FALLS, Minn. — A 25-year-old male suspect is dead following the shooting of a 26-year-old woman on Wednesday afternoon, March 29, 2023.

The Cannon Falls Police Department confirmed the suspect was found dead inside the residence around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement had surrounded the house for several hours before finding him. While earlier residents in the area were encouraged to remain inside, there is no longer a need for residents to remain inside and normal activities can be resumed.

According to the department:

CPD officers established a perimeter around the residence with the assistance of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol. The suspect was believed to be inside the residence.

The Cannon Falls Schools were notified and have implemented a precautionary no-one-in-or-out protocol until the location of the suspect was known. The police department also coordinated the release of students after the schools ended the lockdown.

After officers arrived on the scene, the woman was taken to a safe area by officers and she was transported by Cannon Falls Ambulance to a Level 1 trauma center.

Police activity will remain in the area for several hours. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident with the Cannon Falls Police Department.