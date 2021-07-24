Shooting suspect hospitalized: Va. man wanted for murder found with self-inflicted gunshot wound

Jul. 24—TAZEWELL, Va. — A suspect in a fatal Friday morning shooting in Raven, Va., was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound when detectives with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office arrived to serve warrants on charges of murder, malicious wounding and child endangerment, investigators said Friday.

Early Friday morning units from the Tazewell County Sheriffs Office along with Richlands Police Department responded to Lot 6 Ball Road in Raven regarding a shooting, according a statement from Chief Deputy Major Harold Heatley.

The suspect, David Curtis Whitt, 36, shot and killed his estranged wife Ashley, 32, of Raven, Heatley said. Another victim, Chris Shelton, 33, of Raven, was also shot and has suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was listed in stable condition at Clinch Valley Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing with Tazewell County Sheriffs Office, Virginia State Police and Commonwealth's Attorneys Office.

Detectives with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office, working with the Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorneys Office, obtained warrants on Whitt for murder, malicious wounding, and child endangerment in regards to events that occurred in the early morning hours in Raven, Heatley said.

Whitt was then located at a residence on Jewell Ridge Road. He refused to come outside to speak to officers and then barricaded himself inside the residence, Heatley said. As Tazewell County deputies, with assistance from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, made entry into the home, Whitt was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Whitt was then taken by Richlands Rescue for emergency medical treatment. He was taken via Medical Flight Services to a trauma unit for care.

