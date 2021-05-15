Shooting suspect jailed in Duluth on Friday

May 15—A 28-year-old male suspect in a possible drive-by shooting was booked into custody in St. Louis County Jail in Duluth on Friday night.

The man was suspected in a shots-fired call from Wednesday on the 200 block of North 14th Avenue East, where Duluth Police Department officers "found evidence to substantiate that shots had been fired, specifically spent shell casings and damage to a building in the area," a police news release said late Friday.

The man was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, but officers observed injuries unrelated to his arrest and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the police report said.

The man was booked upon his release from the hospital, and faces four felony counts, including reckless discharge of a firearm in a municipality, threats of violence, possession of a firearm by prohibited person, and drive-by shooting.

He'll remain in jail until he is formally charged by the St. Louis County Attorney's Office early next week.

Investigators from the department's Violent Crimes Unit identified the suspect during their follow-up investigation, using assistance from the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

The police named the suspect, but the News Tribune generally does not report identities of suspects until they are formally charged in District Court.

It's unknown how many others were involved in the possible drive-by shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.