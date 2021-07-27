Shooting suspect leads Tupelo police on chase

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

Jul. 27—TUPELO — A man who allegedly shot two women in Haven Acres led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase, Monday afternoon, that ended in the Palmetto community.

Tupelo police were notified around 5 p.m. on July 26 of a shooting in the 3400 block of Willie Moore Road, located in the Haven Acres subdivision in southwest Tupelo.

Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said two adult females were transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center Emergency Room in critical condition with suspected gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported an adult male fleeing the area a blue Hyundai Sonata. Tupelo police and Lee County deputy sheriffs pursued the vehicle south on West Road, then onto Palmetto Road and finally onto the Natchez Trace Parkway.

The pursuit wasn't high speed. Pursuing officers relaying information to other officers reported speeds of 30, then 45 and finally up to 50 mph as one of the suspect's rear tires began to disintegrate, possibly from running over a spike strip.

The vehicle eventually stopped, and the suspect fled on foot. He was captured a short distance later.

McDougald did not release the suspect's name or age or if the person is going to be charged. The investigation continues and more information will be released later.

The Monday afternoon shooting follows a deadly Saturday where five people were shot to death in Lee County.

william.moore@djournal.com

