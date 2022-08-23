Shooting suspect on the loose after shooting woman in Cobb County overnight
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Marietta on Tuesday morning.
According to Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to a call about a person shot on Virginia Place.
Police said one woman was shot in the arm and taken to the Kennestone Hospital.
The shooting victim is in stable condition, according to police.
Investigators said the suspect’s description is unknown at this time and the shooting remains under investigation.
