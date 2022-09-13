Shooting suspect a no-show for trial

Ronn Rowland, Muskogee Phoenix, Okla.
·1 min read

Sep. 13—A warrant was issued Monday for a man scheduled to stand trial who didn't show up.

Larry Gene McDaniel Jr., 36, was supposed to appear in Muskogee County District Court for a felony jury trial. He is charged with shooting with intent to kill, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction resulting from an incident in December 2019. A warrant has been issued for his arrest for failure to appear.

McDaniel, along with Dacario Larome Stancle, 23, are accused of a shooting spree that left Muskogee police officers scrambling to respond to four crime scenes — a residence and one car with bullet damage near 26th and Denver streets, an abandoned car near 14th and Tamaroa streets, and a third car that was shot while traveling down Tamaroa.

"The charge is shooting with intent to kill," said Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards. "I would consider him armed and dangerous."

Kyran Lee Taylor, 23, a third suspect in the case, was shot on July 11, 2020, and died two days later from his injuries at Saint Francis Hospital Tulsa.

Stancle, who was charged with shooting with intent to kill and first-degree burglary, had the shooting charged dismissed and pleaded guilty on Sept. 2 to first-degree burglary. He received a seven-year deferred sentence and was fined $500.

According to court documents, McDaniel was released on $100,000 bond on Dec. 20, 2019, then recommitted by the bondsman on May 11, 2022. Court documents also state that with his failure to appear in court on Monday, McDaniel has 10 days to present himself to the court or the bond will be forfeited.

