Shooting suspect now facing 1st degree murder rap

Deming police investigators process the scene of a June 13, 2022 shooting at the Deming Manor Apts.

DEMING – Charges filed on John Umlauf, 31, of Deming, in the June 13 shooting of Christopher Richards, 26, of Deming, have been amended, according to Deming Police Chief Clint Hogan.

Hogan told the Headlight that he received word on Sunday, June 26, that Richards was taken off life support in an El Paso hospital and succumbed to his injuries that same day.

Umlauf was initially charged with attempted murder but that has now been amended to a first-degree murder charge. Umlauf is also charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, assault with intent to commit a felony, shooting at/or from a motor vehicle, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Umlauf has been in custody since the incident at the Luna County Detention Center.

Richards was found by Deming police lying on the grounds of the Deming Manor Apartments located at 1000 S. Zinc St. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of his head and two injuries to his right arm. The shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. on Monday, June 13.

Richards was loaded into a Deming Fire Department ambulance and transported by EMTs to Mimbres Memorial Hospital.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw a grey Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck leave the scene at a high rate of speed and travel west on Buckeye Street, running a stop sign along the way.

A BOLO (Be on the Lookout) was sent out with a description of the vehicle.

Deming Police Detective Gerardo Rico began processing the scene and discovered two .45 caliber shell casings, according to a Luna County Magistrate Court document obtained by the Deming Headlight.

He followed up with Richards at Mimbres Memorial Hospital but found Richards to be unresponsive and unavailable for questioning. He was stabilized and airlifted to an El Paso area hospital for further treatment.

A Luna County Sheriff’s Office Deputy spotted a truck that fit the description sent out on the BOLO. A traffic stop was made at the Deming Walmart parking lot. The vehicle was registered to the driver John Umlauf, 31, of Deming. Umlauf was detained at that point and the vehicle sealed for a search warrant.

The court documents indicated Umlauf allegedly drove up to the complex where Richards was smoking a cigarette outdoors. Umlauf allegedly yelled an expletive toward Richards and pointed a gun at him. According to witness accounts, Umlauf began shooting and Richards and another man fled.

Rico acquired video surveillance footage from neighboring Deming High School which confirmed Umlauf’s pickup was at the scene. The vehicle pulled into the Deming Manor parking lot and two men standing under a tree began to flee. One of the men identified as Richards, collapsed.

The grey vehicle is seen on video exiting the parking lot onto South Zinc Street and turned right in a west direction onto Buckeye Street.

Rico showed up at the Deming Police Station to photograph Umlauf’s vehicle. During that time, a third .45 shell casing was discovered under the vent and next to the truck’s hood. The .45 shell casing is like the two found at the crime scene.

Based on the Deming police findings, including a witness statement, video surveillance footage, and evidence found on the vehicle, Umlauf was arrested and charged in the shooting.

