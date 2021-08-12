Shooting suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges

Aug. 12—NEWBURYPORT — While awaiting trial for allegedly shooting a man in the face almost two years ago, a Lawrence man pleaded guilty to lesser charges Wednesday in Newburyport District Court stemming from a related incident.

David Hernandez, 29, was arraigned in Salem Superior Court on the following charges: being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder. He is charged with shooting a 21-year-old man in the face in August 2019 after an incident at Water and Jordan streets in Lawrence, according to police.

Hernandez is to appear for a pretrial conference Jan. 10, with a trial scheduled for Feb. 1, according to an Essex County District Attorney's Office spokesperson.

Hernandez avoided capture for almost two months after an arrest warrant was issued. He was eventually captured Nov. 6, 2019, by officers from several law enforcement agencies. But Hernandez crashed into several vehicles in Haverhill in an attempt to get away, police said.

After the crash, Hernandez was charged with leaving the scene (three counts), possession of a Class B substance (two counts), reckless operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.

The charges were eventually transferred to Newburyport District Court to avoid a conflict of interest. On Wednesday, Hernandez pleaded guilty to five of the eight charges.

He was found responsible for the speeding offense and two of the charges of leaving the scene were dismissed.

Judge Peter Doyle sentenced Hernandez to 20 months in jail for the driving offenses and a year in jail for the drug offenses. While Hernandez has been in custody since his arrest, he was given credit for time already served.

Hernandez was apprehended after Haverhill police detectives, FBI agents, and state troopers assigned to the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit went to a Woodcock Avenue address planning to arrest him on the outstanding warrant, according to a police report.

Story continues

The officers saw Hernandez leave in a 2006 Dodge Charger so troopers tried to block him and force the vehicle to stop, but he took off at a high rate of speed, police said.

Hernandez sped down Broadway, driving 60 mph in a 35 mph zone and swerving into oncoming traffic, which was heavy due to rush hour, the report said.

Police said Hernandez, in his efforts to duck authorities, struck several vehicles, including an Acura. That car, which Hernandez allegedly pushed through an intersection, was driven by a grandmother with her 5-year-old granddaughter in the car, authorities said.

Hernandez jumped out of the Charger and — despite being ordered at gunpoint to stop — continued running, according to police. He was eventually captured at 11-13 Monument St., police said.

Eagle-Tribune reporter Jill Harmacinski contributed to this story.