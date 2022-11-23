Shooting suspect in Portsmouth yet to be captured

Nov. 23—PORTSMOUTH — A man is at large after a shooting in Portsmouth on Sunday.

Anthony Lee Kearns (aka LA), 25, is wanted in connection to a double homicide that claimed the lives of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna.

According to previous reports, the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street and officers responded to shots fired at approximately 2:30 a.m Sunday.

Law enforcement declares Kearns as armed and dangerous and should not be approached.