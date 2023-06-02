Shooting suspect released after misidentification

Jun. 2—The man arrested early Wednesday morning for his alleged involvement in a Tuesday evening shooting in Brunswick was released Thursday after investigators learned he had been misidentified by a victim.

Attempted murder and aggravated assault charges were dropped against Cameron Atkinson, 18, after Brunswick police detectives learned that a male victim of the shooting who was airlifted in critical condition to a trauma hospital had provided the wrong name for who he believes was the shooter, Assistant Chief Angela Smith said Thursday.

"We are remorseful for the confusion and released the suspect when we learned he had been misidentified," Smith said. "Officers act quickly and in good faith based on the testimony of victims to get suspects in custody as soon as possible."

Misidentification of suspects does not happen often, Smith said, but is also a possibility when victims are in pain or have been through a traumatic experience.

In this case, Smith said the victim revealed the mistaken identity and provided a new name to detectives, prompting Atkinson's release.

"The responsible party is still out there and that is our focus at this time," Smith said.

Officers are working to determine if there are any other inconsistencies in testimony provided by the two victims in the case, Smith said. The male victim who provided the wrong name was familiar with the shooters prior to the incident, she said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of MLK Jr. Boulevard and L Street in Brunswick. Police said a vehicle with two occupants pulled up beside another vehicle, also occupied by two people, and fired several rounds into the second car before speeding away.

The two occupants of the vehicle that was shot at were injured. One victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries locally, Smith said. The other victim was airlifted to a trauma unit hospital in Jacksonville where he has been interviewed by investigators.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case and are asking anyone with more information about it to call the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516.