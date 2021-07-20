Shooting suspect remains held, other still at large

Jul. 19—SALEM — One of the two men charged in last January's shooting on Perkins Street in Salem will remain in custody at least two more months, while the second suspect remains wanted on a warrant.

Deven Kelley, 23, of Malden pleaded not guilty to charges that include attempted murder and home invasion in the Jan. 24 shooting.

The incident left a Lynn man, 33, and a Salem woman, 30, with serious injuries.

A second suspect, Wesly Jordan Alcin, 23, of Everett, was indicted along with Kelley in May, but he hasn't been located since police first identified him as a suspect. He is wanted on a warrant and remains on the state police's Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Police say that the two men knew their victims and have stressed that it was not a random incident. Still, that shooting and two others, all within a relatively short time frame, raised alarms within the city about a spike in violent crimes.

Police have attributed that to what they believe to be gang-related activity on the North Shore.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Kelley on Sept. 16.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.