Shooting suspect shot in Greene County. Did he die by suicide or a deputy's bullet?

Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident in Greene County that happened Wednesday morning on South Old Clifty Road in Owensburg.

A suspect in a shooting earlier that morning in Monroe County died at the scene. It's not yet known if the cause was a self-inflicted gunshot wound or injuries from a bullet fired by a Greene County Sheriff's Department deputy.

According to a state police news release, Greene County deputies and one from Monroe County were looking for a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting hours earlier.

At 3:12 a.m. Wednesday, Bloomington police were called to the 7600 block of East Anderson Road to assist county deputies investigating a situation where a person had been shot, according to a Bloomington Police Department call log.

About 10 a.m., deputies located the suspect's vehicle parked near a tent on South Old Clifty Road.

"Upon exiting their vehicles, deputies heard a gunshot fired from the tent and they immediately took cover," the ISP news release said. "A Greene County deputy then fired his department service rifle towards the tent from which the gunshot was heard."

BPD's Critical Incident Response Team was called to the Greene County site, entered the tent and found the man deceased. An autopsy was scheduled Thursday.

ISP detectives and officers from the Bloomington Post are conducting the investigation, and will present a final report to the Greene County prosecutor.

The deputies at the scene have been placed on administrative leave, the news release said, which is customary when police officers are involved in shootings.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a separate investigation into the shooting that happened earlier. No further information on that incident was available midafternoon Thursday.

