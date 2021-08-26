Shooting suspect shot, killed by officer in Fremont, police say

Associated Press

England ripped through India for 78 — its ninth lowest total in test cricket — before putting on the team’s highest opening stand of the summer to take complete control of the third test after Day 1 at Headingley. Winning the toss for the first time in the last nine tests against England was the only thing that went right Wednesday for India captain Virat Kohli, whose batting line-up collapsed in 40.4 overs in the face of some high-class seam and swing bowling — led by the enduring James Anderson. The most successful fast bowler in test history got three nicks behind, including from Kohli, to reduce the Indians to 21-3 inside 11 overs before a lower-order implosion saw four wickets fall in six balls.