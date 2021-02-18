Shooting suspect to stand trial

Feb. 18—A Richland Township man will stand trial, accused of shooting another man who needed emergency surgery following a dispute over a woman, authorities said.

Patrick Mike Kearse Jr., 22, of Bloomfield Apartments on Theatre Drive, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Richland Township police were called to Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber on Nov. 7, where Delano Brown, 20, was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Brown was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he had surgery for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Brown was recovering in the intensive care unit when he told police that he and Kearse had been smoking marijuana from a "Jig" at Kearse's apartment when a dispute erupted over a woman, the complaint said.

Kearse allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot one time, striking Brown.

Brown's grandmother told police that her grandson had called her saying he needed a ride. She found him in the parking lot of Bloomfield Apartments, where Brown told her that he had been shot, the complaint said.

Brown has since been released from the hospital.

Kearse, who also goes by the name of "Mike Mike," was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.

Police found Kearse at his apartment on Dec. 16.

"When we arrested him for the shooting, we saw items in plain view that were indicative of drug trafficking," police Detective Kevin Gaudlip said on Thursday.

Police found white powder, white rocks, digital scales, baggies, rubber bands and smoking pipes, the complaint said.

Kearse was charged with multiple drug-related counts. He is being held in Cambria County Prison.