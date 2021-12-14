Shooting suspect turns himself in

Dec. 14—IRONTON — A fatal shooting suspect turned himself in on Sunday afternoon — three days after a Kitts Hill man died as a result of a gunshot wound in Ironton.

Aaron K. Scott, 35, turned himself in to the investigators of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office on Sunday around 2 p.m.

Accompanied by attorney Rick Faulkner, Scott had an active warrant for his arrest from the Ironton Municipal Court for the charge of murder in the death of 48-year-old Anthony Pemberton.

Scott is in the Lawrence County Jail. He was arraigned on Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the driveway at 176 CR 7D in Ironton on Thursday afternoon around 2:30. Pemberton was shot in the upper right leg. First responders transported him to St. Mary's Medical Center in Ironton, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities didn't locate Scott on Thursday, Friday or Saturday, but — with the help of the Boyd County Sheriff's Department — they managed to confiscate a black Nissan Altima, which Scott was driving, at 1004 Commanche Drive in Westwood.