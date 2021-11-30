Shooting suspect turns self in to authorities

Burlington resident Rasheem Leondre Currie, 28, turned himself in after investigators identified him as a suspect of a Nov. 10 shooting that killed one person.

After responding to a call about a shooting on the 500 block of Cameron Street, Burlington police discovered a body. Later identified as John Conyers, 33, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene by responding EMS.

Through the course of the investigation, The Criminal Investigation Division of the Burlington Police Department identified Currie as a person of interest and obtained arrest warrants. On Monday, Nov. 29 Currie turned himself in to Burlington authorities. He has been charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. He is currently awaiting trial at Alamance County Jail with no bond.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Weeks after Burlington Shooting suspect turns himself in