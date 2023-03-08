Shooting suspects arrested; mother accuses daughter of property damage

Mar. 8—ALBANY — Three Albany men have been arrested in an aggravated assault case that involved a shooting incident on West Tift Avenue, while an Albany woman was arrested after her mother told police the suspect had damaged several items in her home.

Albany Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of West Tift Avenue Sunday in reference to a shooting. The victim reported hearing a knock at her door, followed by gunfire. She said the latest incident was the second time her residence was targeted.

Officers on the scene saw two vehicles leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Those vehicles and their occupants were later located at a residence in the 3300 block of Newton Road. After a search warrant was attained and conducted, ammunition, a 9mm Glock, a .45 caliber handgun, and a Tech 9 weapon were recovered.

Jaylen Redding, 19, Jayden McClendon, 18, and Elijah Young, 21, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and theft by receiving. Additional charges are pending.

APD officials said that later the same day, they responded to a report of property damage in the 1900 block of South Riverview Circle. The victim stated that her daughter was upset and damaged several items in the mother's house, as well as her vehicle. Lethicia Knighton, 20, was taken into custody and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree.