Shooting suspects face new charges

Dec. 9—HIGH POINT — A man from High Point and three 17-year-old boys have been charged in a series of shootings this fall across the city, police said Thursday.

The High Point Police Department says the shootings were gang-related. Demont L. Williams Jr., 19, two 17-year-olds from High Point and one 17-year-old from Greensboro previously had been charged in a Halloween night shooting on Bridges Drive and now are charged in three shootings in November.

In each one, the four are accused of using vehicles that were reported stolen in Greensboro when they had been left running and unattended in parking lots of gas stations and businesses, according to law enforcement.

In the Oct. 31 shooting on Bridges Drive, two juveniles in a vehicle were wounded in a drive-by shooting just before 6 p.m. One was shot in the head, arm and lower stomach area, and the second was shot in the arm and chest. They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition but survived.

The three 17-year-olds are accused of taking part in a drive-by shooting just after midnight Nov. 8 in which a person was wounded outside a residence in the 200 block of Brentwood Street.

Two days later, police received reports of shots fired at the same residence about 8:45 p.m., and police say the 17-year-olds were involved. No one was injured, but a house and two vehicles were damaged.

On Nov. 13 just before 8:45 p.m., someone was shot while riding a bicycle on Lamb Avenue, and police say Williams was involved. The person was later treated at an area hospital.

In the Oct. 31 shooting, Williams and the three others each are charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of discharging a firearm into occupied vehicle causing seriously bodily injury and one count each of discharging a firearm from within an enclosure for gang activity, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and possession of stolen goods.

In the Nov. 8 and 10 shootings, the three 17-year-olds face numerous charges, among them discharging a firearm from within an enclosure for gang activity, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

In the Nov. 13 shooting, one of the 17-year-olds from High Point is charged with discharging a firearm from within an enclosure for gang activity, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of stolen goods.

Police said their ongoing investigation led to other charges for Williams and the two teens from High Point. Among Williams' new charges are two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance. The two 17-year-olds from High Point also face additional drug and weapons charges.

