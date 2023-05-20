Shooting suspects from Illinois arrested in Anderson

May 20—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department SWAT Team arrested two men from Illinois wanted for violent crimes.

Taken into custody was Shavonte D. Samuels, 18, Ashley, and Davion Cordero Meredith, 18, Centralia.

A press release from the Illinois State Police said Samuels was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

No information was provided about the charges that Meredith is facing.

On April 18, the Centralia Police Department investigated a shooting that left two victims with gunshot wounds.

The Criminal Investigations Division was dispatched at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of East 38th Street after receiving information from the Illinois State Police that the two men had connections to Anderson.

The men were located in the residence and the SWAT Team was dispatched to assist. The house was secured and the two men were arrested without incident.

The Madison County Drug Task Force assisted Illinois State Police in the serving of a search warrant, and it resulted in the collection of several firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition.

Both Samuels and Meredith are being detained at the Madison County Jail.

The Centralia Daily Sentinel contributed to this story.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.