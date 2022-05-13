Shooting suspects on the loose after killing one, injuring another

Atlanta police are asking people to help identify two suspects involved in a murder on April 22.

Investigators said officers responded to 49 Boulevard SE on a call of a person shot. When they got to the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one of the victims died, according to police.

Investigators have not identified the victims and are still working to find the motive behind the shooting.

If you have any information related to the case, contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Police say you could be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 if you submit information.

