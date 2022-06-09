Shooting suspects possibly cornered off Hwy. 46 after chase through SLO County

At least two suspects wanted in connection with multiple crimes — including a shooting in Lompoc and an armed robbery in Buellton — may have been cornered in a remote area near the border of Kern and San Luis Obispo counties on Wednesday.

At approximately 2:18 p.m., Lompoc police were dispatched to a shooting on the 700 bock of North E Street, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.

No one was wounded in the shooting, Arias said.

Police sent a be-on-the-lookout alert regarding the suspect’s vehicle, according to emegency dispatch reports.

A short time later, an armed robbery with one suspect wielding a black handgun occurred at Houston’s Liquors on the 400 block of Avenue of the Flags.

Law enforcement officers said the suspects may be connected to a dark blue BMW, the same description for the Lompoc incident.

After the suspects’ vehicle was spotted, a pursuit ensued northbound on Highway 101 before they fled from the vehicle on Highway 46 near the border of Kern and San Luis Obipo counties

A search of the vehicle did not turn up suspects or any weapons, according to emergency dispatch reports.

San Luis Obispo County law enforcement officers established a perimeter while awaiting counterparts from Kern County, and with a California Highway Patrol helicopter monitoring from above.

One witness reportedly spotted the two men on the north side of the highway “as if they’re running to Fresno,” according to emergency radio traffic.

With the helicopter hovering above the location of at least one suspect, crews on the ground were advised to “drive to helicopter.”

The search was hampered by communication challenges in the remote area.

By approximately 7:30 p.m., at least one person was in custody, according to emergency dispatch reports, and there were unconfirmed reports one of the suspect may have been shot.

Arias said Lompoc police detectives were trying to determine if the suspects were connected to other crimes in the city.

Few details were available on Wednesday evening as the incident involved multiple allegations that occurred in several law enforcement jurisdictions in at least three counties and one city.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.