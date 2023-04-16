A Shooting At A Sweet 16 Birthday Party Left Four People Dead And More Injured

Four people were killed and multiple others were injured after a shooter opened fire at a birthday party on Saturday night in Dadeville, Alabama, police said.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the shooting occurred at around 10:34 p.m. in the city of about 3,000 people.

Little information has been released by authorities as of Sunday, including how many people were injured, their names and ages, and if the shooter was in custody. WRBL reported that the shooting happened at Mahogany’s Masterpiece dance studio, during a Sweet 16 birthday party, and most of those injured are local teenagers.

Annette Allen told the Montgomery Advertiser that one of the people killed was her grandson Phil Dowdell, a senior in high school who was celebrating his sister Alexis's 16th birthday.

“He was a very, very humble child. Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face," Allen told the Montgomery Adviser.

According to Dowdell’s Twitter, he was on track to graduating and had committed to playing football at Jacksonville State University.

In a post on Facebook, Pastor Ben Hayes, a chaplain for the Dadeville Police Department and the local high school football team, said he stood outside the local hospital until 3 a.m. “watching hearts break as families learned that their child had been shot — or even worse, dead.”

“I talked with parents, educators, students. My football players. Our pastors from First Baptist Church. No one knew what to say. Everyone was in shock,” Hayes wrote. “Police officers with looks of sadness on their faces. Nothing prepares you for this.”

Hayes told ABC News on Sunday morning that there were more than 50 people at the party and the shooting followed an argument.

In a statement, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she is grieving with the people of Dadeville.

“Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge,” Ivey wrote on Twitter .

Gun violence in the US is a public health crisis, according to the American Public Health Association. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of April 16, at least 5,251 people have died from gun violence this year, and another 6,996 have died by suicide, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

