Shooting at Taco Bell leaves teens with ‘serious injuries,’ Georgia police say

A double shooting at Taco Bell landed two teens in the hospital with serious injuries, according to Georgia authorities.

The two 16-year-olds were shot early Wednesday, May 18, after an argument with other people at the fast food restaurant on Camp Fulton Way in the city of South Fulton, police said.

No other injures were reported.

Jalen Jackson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he and his fiancée were outside speaking with a manager about their food order when a Taco Bell worker walked outside and started shooting.

“By the time the manager even got the last few words out, the dude was coming out the door with an assault rifle,” Jackson told the newspaper. “All of this because we came to try to get that new little Mexican pizza that just came back out.”

He shielded his fiancée as more shots rang out before the manager escorted them inside the restaurant, where they hid in a restroom until police arrived, the AJC reported.

No arrests have been made and it’s unclear if authorities have identified a suspect.

Police have released few other details and said the shooting remains under investigation.

South Fulton is about 20 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

