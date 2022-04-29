Shooting in Tacoma’s Eastside neighborhood leaves man critically injured, police say

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Peter Talbot
·1 min read

A 41-year-old man was shot and sustained life-threatening injuries during a shooting Thursday night in Tacoma’s Eastside neighborhood, police said.

Tacoma Police Department officers were called about 10:47 p.m. to the 500 block of East 34th Street for reports of multiple gunshots heard in that area, according to a tweet from the department. Police said reports also noted the sounds of cars racing away.

At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man inside of a car. Police said the man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or how many people were involved. Police are investigating. No more details were immediately available.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories