Shooting in Tacoma’s Eastside neighborhood leaves man critically injured, police say

A 41-year-old man was shot and sustained life-threatening injuries during a shooting Thursday night in Tacoma’s Eastside neighborhood, police said.

Tacoma Police Department officers were called about 10:47 p.m. to the 500 block of East 34th Street for reports of multiple gunshots heard in that area, according to a tweet from the department. Police said reports also noted the sounds of cars racing away.

At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man inside of a car. Police said the man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or how many people were involved. Police are investigating. No more details were immediately available.